StormTeam 3: Arctic Air Expands Ice Coverage on the Great Lakes

Our recent spell of arctic air across the Midwest and Great Lakes region has rapidly increased the concentration of ice on the Great Lakes. As of February 18th, 2021, ice concentration on the Great Lakes was at 44.91% as compared to 18.0% at this time last year, according to the U.S. National Ice Center (USNIC). Above freezing temperatures are expected this week, so ice production will slow and some melting will occur as well.
Posted: Feb 20, 2021 8:51 PM
Updated: Feb 20, 2021 8:52 PM
