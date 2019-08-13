StormTeam 3: Another foggy start followed by rain chances

Another gloomy start for our Tuesday, but at least a little more of the sunshine can be promised by the afternoon and early evening! For the morning hours, we'll need to battle the fog once again as areas of dense fog have prompted a Dense Fog Advisory for several of us until 9 AM.

Fog will limit visibility significantly through the morning commute, extra caution will be needed. It'll take some time, but similarly to Monday, fog will begin to lift and disperse by the late morning and early afternoon.

Some of us will remain mostly cloudy with chances for showers and storms returning - mainly southern Minnesota, where we find a marginal risk for isolated severe development.

The further southwest you travel from the Mississippi you'll find more and more sunshine. Spotty chances for showers remain through the rest of the week, the highest chances returning Friday, as we warm back up into the 80s (above the norm) for the weekend.