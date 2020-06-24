StormTeam 3: Another day of sun and spotty showers

The saga continues. Just like yesterday where clouds gradually built throughout the day, only to rain out in sparse and weak showers, we are expecting the same today (Wednesday).

Cool air aloft will allow for clouds to build over the course of the day. By mid afternoon (~2pm) some of these clouds will begin to rain out. Even though the skies might seem mostly sunny this morning and this afternoon, there is still the chance that you could find yourself in a brief pop shower. The strongest of these showers could even be weak thunderstorms. Winds will become gusty at up to 20mph today as these clouds begin raining out.

The conditions for these pop up showers are mostly held in the northeastern part of our area. This means that places like Mason City, Forest City, and Albert Lea are likely to just see mostly sunny skies today,

The winds shift out of the south Thursday to bring temps into the mid-upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. A chance for some strong storms comes on Friday