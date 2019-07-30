Clear
StormTeam 3: Another cool night ahead

Lows could fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s again

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 3:08 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Very quiet and downright lovely weather for most of this week and into early August. Lows fell into the 30s in central and northern Minnesota this morning while overnight temps dropped into the 40s for some parts of Iowa.  Another cool night is expected before warming up gradually. We may be on the eastern side of the rolling ridge on Wednesday which may kick up showers to our west and bringing in clouds to the region. Otherwise, it looks peaceful with some cooler nights ahead and precipitation staying away. There's not much of a pattern change by this weekend with slight chances of showers on Friday night and perhaps more moisture filling in by the end of the weekend. Just know the rain chances are very minimal for the next seven days.

Tonight: Mostly clear
Lows: Low 50s
Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: A mix of sun/clouds
Highs: Upper 70s
Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow Night: Mainly clear skies
Lows: Upper 50s
Winds: S 5-10

