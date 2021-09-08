StormTeam 3: Another Fall-Like September Day

Wednesday will be another very early fall-like day, with a dry fall breeze in the afternoon as temps work into the low 70s.

Sunshine in the morning will give way to some scattered clouds in the afternoon. There is a very small chance for an isolated rain shower during this time. Winds will be gusting to 25mph.

Open up those windows and turn off the ac, because the temps drop back towards 50 degrees overnight.

We do it all again Thursday when temps surge back to the low 70s and sunny skies becoming partly sunny by the days end.

Winds out of the south change the weather for Friday and Saturday with more added humidity. High temps above 80 degrees will be likely across parts of Iowa and Minnesota Saturday in what may be one of the last 80 degree days of the year.

Rain returns to the forecast early next week.