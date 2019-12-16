StormTeam 3: Another cold spell coming

Temperatures will be up and down the next two weeks with several pattern changes forecasted for the end of December. So far this month the temperatures have been running a little below average, even if the highs have been above average more than below. This has to do with the extreme cold at night we expected the second week. Another brief cooldown will march into the region by Tuesday night dropping the wind chills well below zero. Only one day of cold will be followed by a nice warming trend by the end of the week and into Christmas week. Expect highs to mainly be above average!