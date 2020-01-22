StormTeam 3: Another wintry system to finish the week

A wintry mix of sleet and snow will be quickly changing over to mostly snow through the Wednesday morning hours.

The overnight precip has left roads very slick with a thin layer of ice now covered by light snow. Snow could become heavy at times, limiting visibility and piling up on roadways. This will be an all-day event with snow totals finishing around 1-3" for the area (1-day total). A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted - expiring around noon for portions of Southern Minnesota and 6 pm for North Iowa.

Scattered snow will linger into the evening hours with another round of light snow in store for Thursday through Friday. The biggest threat during this time will be possible refreezing of surfaces, including roads, Thursday night into Friday as temps will fall below freezing. New 3-day totals look to fall around 2-5", but it will be difficult to measure thanks to a combination of temps in the 30s (melting), road treatments, and lighter snow rates at times.

Winds will be light alongside the continuing snow Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid-30s into the weekend and well into the next work week. The last week of January will be very different than last year with temperatures well above normal as opposed to well below.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Adair; Adams; Audubon; Boone; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Dallas; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Madison; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Ringgold; Sac; Story; Taylor; Union; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Wintry Weather Expected Across Central Iowa Today... .Wintry precipitation is expected to expand east across central Iowa today. This will produce hazardous travel conditions. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and light glaze of ice, mainly west of I35.

* WHERE...Portions of central into western Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

Areas Affected: Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Rice; Steele; Waseca

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...QUICK BURST OF SNOW THROUGH THE MORNING FROM SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA INTO WESTERN WISCONSIN... .A winter weather advisory is now in effect through this morning along and east of a line from Blue Earth, to Faribault, and Red Wing line in Minnesota and continuing to along an Ellsworth, to Menomonie, and Chippewa Falls line in Wisconsin. There may be a brief period of a sleet and freezing rain mix this morning, but precipitation is expected to quickly change to snow and remain as predominately snow today, with 2 to 4 inches of snow expected across the advisory area. Snow will continue into tonight and a further extension in time may be needed depending on how heavy snowfall remains going into the afternoon. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Wet snow. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.