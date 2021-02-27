StormTeam 3: Another Warm-Up is on the Way

10-day forecast trends are sticking on the positive side as we leap through the beginning of the new month of March. With highs crashing this Monday, it'll be hard to believe...but just be patient! With breezier conditions expected this Tuesday, the winds will usher in some nice change. Temperatures will pop back near 40 degrees, and rise ever higher as we enter into the weekend. It's still early, but as of now the temperatures coming into the week of the 7th show a dramatic uptick into the 50s! After the sub-zero start to the month of February, I'd say this is some welcomed change! Maybe Spring is wanting to get here a little earlier this year? Only time will tell!