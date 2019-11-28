Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
StormTeam 3: Another Storm Heads to the Midwest

Round 2 of our Thanksgiving week wintry onslaught kicks off late tonight and Friday

Posted: Nov 28, 2019 6:15 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

More snow, wind, and rain is heading to the Upper Midwest to finish off what's already been a busy Thanksgiving week. We're tracking another potential storm moving in from the desert southwest, currently building up. Late on this Thanksgiving Thursday flurries/light snow will begin to move back into the area. Accumulation will be very minor but it is a sign of things to come. For Friday, a wintry mixture of rain and snow will slice through the area. During this time, temperatures will be hovering near the freezing point of 32°F. This wintry mix will then become more frozen precip/snow by Friday night. Saturday welcomes back warmer air and breezy conditions, this will lead to a rainy day across the area. That rain will turn back to snow for Sunday as temperatures fall back near the freezing point. Will this have an impact on travel? Yes, however our neighborhoods are not looking to take the full force of this storm. Central and northern Minnesota are currently under a Winter Storm Watch that will, more than likely, see some upgrades to a Winter Storm Warning as we get closer to the end of the week. Currently, our are is not under a winter alert but will be facing the possibility of a Winter Weather Advisory before the event begins. 

