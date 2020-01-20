Clear
StormTeam 3: Another Snow System Wednesday-Friday

More snow, including a wintry mix, will be heading in Wednesday

Posted: Jan 20, 2020 7:03 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

A long-duration precipitation event is likely later this week, bringing with it a wintry rain/snow mix on Wednesday and changing over to on and off snow into Friday. Temperatures will push into the middle 30s, giving us the chance for the messy mix. Details are scarce when it comes to when the change over to all snow will occur, how much snow will fall (early numbers: 3-4"), and where the heaviest snow will take aim. However, we do know that travel will be heavily impacted due to the changing precip and length of the event, visibility could fall below 1 mile at times. New details will be available as we get closer to the midweek.

