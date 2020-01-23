StormTeam 3: Another Inch of Snow Before the Weekend

Photo Gallery 3 Images
Alongside dense morning fog, light snow continues across the area. This snow will be much more on and off when compared to the 2-5" we saw through Wednesday. Light snow will hinder visibility and make already suffering roadways even slicker. An additional 1" can be expected from now through Friday. Crews are doing what they can to keep up with the clean-up so be sure to give them the room they need while out and about these next few days!
