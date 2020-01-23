Clear
StormTeam 3: Another Inch of Snow Before the Weekend

Snow continues for Thursday and Friday

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 6:26 AM
Updated: Jan 23, 2020 7:01 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Alongside dense morning fog, light snow continues across the area. This snow will be much more on and off when compared to the 2-5" we saw through Wednesday. Light snow will hinder visibility and make already suffering roadways even slicker. An additional 1" can be expected from now through Friday. Crews are doing what they can to keep up with the clean-up so be sure to give them the room they need while out and about these next few days!

Light snow and steady temps
