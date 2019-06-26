StormTeam 3: Another day, another chance for severe weather

Right now, we're sitting under a slight risk for severe weather development tonight and into the overnight.

Yes, we could see severe weather tonight if, and only if, storms decide to pop.

The slight risk covers a very large area of the northern US Clouds will be on the increase today but another complicated forecast is leading to a bit of uncertainty. Some models keep us completely dry tonight where others begin showers and storms as early as the evening commute.

Of course, as time ticks forward we'll get a clearer picture. If storms fire up the main threat will be locally heavy rain and small hail. I wouldn't be surprised if our severe risk does get downgraded through the day, but there's no doubt that this is a forecast you'll need to stay updated on through its entirety.

Onto the next story, heat and humidity.

Starting Thursday, dew points will be noticeably rising. Friday through Sunday will bring the hottest weather of the year with real feels climbing near the 100 make as surface temps reach over 90 and dew points climb into the 70s. With so many weekend events going on it's going to be extremely important to stay hydrated, out of the direct sunlight,