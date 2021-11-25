StormTeam 3: Another Cold Night Ahead

A cold front earlier in the week has now opened the door to high pressure pushing across the upper Midwest.

Similar to earlier in the week, high pressure has filled in behind the passing cold front, allowing for extra reinforcement of northerly winds overnight. Due to this, expect another chilly night as overnight lows creep into the lower teens with feels like values once again close to zero across the area.

Don't expect the chill to last long though as we enter a stretch of more mild daytime temperatures as we enter the weekend and to kickoff December. As high pressure drifts south and east tomorrow, a return to southerly winds will enter the forecast area along with a warm front expected to pass early Saturday AM. This will help to spike temperatures back into the 40s before the associated cold front drifts through, followed by another area of high pressure, putting daytime highs back in the mid 30s for Sunday.

After Sunday expect a fast moving Alberta clipper to drift north of the area overnight Monday, allowing southerly winds to influence temperatures through the day on Monday ahead of the low as the associated warm front passes. Expect temperatures to fall back into the upper 30s and low 40s on Tuesday once the associated cold front swings through. This pattern will keep temperatures on a seesaw through midweek before a stronger area of high pressure enters the Great Lakes, influencing a warming trend for the end of the week.