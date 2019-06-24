StormTeam 3: Another Chance for Severe Weather Today, Summer Tomorrow

I'll start with the bad news...

Today, shower and storms chances continue to spoil the forecast...and with it all comes another chance for some severe development. A marginal risk for severe weather covers the area with the biggest threats being small hail, strong wind gusts, and even the appearance of funnel clouds. All this being said, our chance for storms to become severe remain on the lower side...but nothing can be completely ruled out, especially this afternoon and early evening. Overall, shower and storms will be on and off through the day...so make sure you grab your umbrella as you head out to your destination.

Now let's talk summer...

Through the weekend, I've had several folks beg me to bring summer back...the REAL summer, that is. Not just the season's title. Well good news, my friends! Summer will be making a BIG comeback starting just tomorrow! Clouds will be clearing out of the way gradually through the overnight, making way for plenty of sunshine for Tuesday. That's not all! With the abundant sunshine, the 80s will be returning as well. Through the week, warmer air continues to move in and warm us up. By Saturday, temps will be nearing 90 degrees for some! To go along with the heat comes the humidity. By Friday, dew points will be back in the lower 70s and things will feel downright tropical. I've included a sneak peek of the next week's temps to this article so we can see chances for above average temps into July remain VERY high.