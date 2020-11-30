StormTeam 3: An average and dry week ahead

A large storm to our east in Ohio, while making for trouble there, is leaving us in the upper Midwest with a clear and cool day. Highs Monday will be in the upper 20s towards 30 degrees. Clear skies remain through most of Tuesday as temps warm into the mid 30s.

Some intermittent clouds are expected for the rest of the week as temps generally remain around average with highs in the mid 30s and lows in the 20s. A slight warm up is expected between Friday and Saturday into the low 40s. Good news? We are tracking snow chances this week, and possibly even into next week as the pattern holds in place.