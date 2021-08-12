StormTeam 3: An Update On Drought Conditions

Some updates to our drought conditions:

Parts of SE Minnesota saw improvements in drought thanks to this past weeks rain. Olmsted, Fillmore counties have mostly lost drought, but still could use some rain being in the 'abnormally dry' category.

In North Iowa, some marginal improvements in places like Howard, Mitchell, and the eastern half of Floyd county. Severe and extreme drought still persists elsewhere.

Across the states of Iowa and Minnesota, drought generally continues to worsen, especially in northern Minnesota where exceptional drought has now appeared.

There is no rain in the forecast until around August 18th-20th at the earliest.