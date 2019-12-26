StormTeam 3: An Early Look at a Weekend Mix

It's been a calm and quiet holiday week but as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. In this case, the ending on the great conditions will hit right before the end of the year and decade. Mother Nature is planning on impacting travel across the area come Saturday morning through Sunday morning. A messy mixture of snow, to rain, to general frozen precip is headed our way. The system is currently building off the coast of California and will be moving south before shooting up through the country and toward us here in the upper Midwest. Temperatures will drop a few degrees below freezing Friday night into Saturday morning, which is when we see the highest chance for snowfall. Quickly after, temps will pop back into the 40s for the day and rain will become the main threat. A mixture of rain and frozen precip will follow into Sunday morning.