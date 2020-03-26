StormTeam 3: An early look at Saturday's severe potential

Don't let the headline scare you! We do see a chance for thunderstorms on Saturday thanks to warming temps and increasing winds, but as of now the severe threat is nearly non-existent. However, I can't rule anything out at this time and that's why I want to put it on your radar. Isolated light rain chances linger through Thursday and Friday but rain becomes more steady coming into Friday night as a rather potent system pushes through the Upper Midwest. Light to moderate rain will be the main threat alongside strengthening winds, but we also see an isolated chance for general thunderstorm development - this means lightning, thunder, and areas of heavier rainfall rates.

Again, the threat for any severe weather is very low but you'll want to keep up with the forecast as we get closer to the weekend.