Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

StormTeam 3: An early look at Saturday's severe potential

Tracking a thunderstorm chance this weekend

Posted: Mar 26, 2020 5:14 AM
Updated: Mar 26, 2020 7:07 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Photo Gallery 4 Images

Don't let the headline scare you! We do see a chance for thunderstorms on Saturday thanks to warming temps and increasing winds, but as of now the severe threat is nearly non-existent. However, I can't rule anything out at this time and that's why I want to put it on your radar. Isolated light rain chances linger through Thursday and Friday but rain becomes more steady coming into Friday night as a rather potent system pushes through the Upper Midwest. Light to moderate rain will be the main threat alongside strengthening winds, but we also see an isolated chance for general thunderstorm development - this means lightning, thunder, and areas of heavier rainfall rates. 

Again, the threat for any severe weather is very low but you'll want to keep up with the forecast as we get closer to the weekend.   

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Rochester
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 29°
More rain, more clouds, sunshine for next week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Gamez and More offering

Image

Chatfield Church offering home bound grocery service

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: An early look at Saturday's severe potential

Image

Meyer adjusts to life after hoops

Image

Domestic Violence on the Rise

Image

Governor Tim Walz issues stay at home order

Image

MN nurse headed to NY

Image

Banks rely on technology to operate

Community Events