StormTeam 3: Thunderstorm Chances Return for the Midweek

A very warm by breezy Tuesday is coming our way, ushering in the next storm system that could bring us something we haven't see in a while - thunderstorms! With the aid of sunny skies through most of our Tuesday, temps will be rising into the 60s for all of us (we could even break some records!). Meanwhile, an active weather system will be approaching from the south-southwest which will increase cloud cover as we come into the evening hours. Through late Tuesday, the chances for rain return with more significant chances through Wednesday. During this time, thanks to the warm-up, we see a chance for thunderstorms. Although any severe activity isn't expected, it's still important to remember the old saying; when thunder roars, go indoors! When it comes to rain totals, we could see up to a half-inch of new rain from Tuesday night through early Thursday morning.