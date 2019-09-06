Clear

StormTeam 3: An Active Pattern Returns this Weekend

From summer to fall - temperatures will be taking a nosedive while rain chances return starting Sunday

Posted: Sep 6, 2019 7:07 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Low clouds will kick off our Friday before moving out and welcoming back some summer sunshine. That's right, it's still very much the summer season but we'll be getting an early taste of fall this weekend. Sunday will welcome back cool air, cloudy skies, and scattered showers and storms. The cooler temps will limit storm development so no severe weather is expected. A few quick moving downpours, storm gusts, and lightning flashes may occur. Temperatures will be topping off in the middle 60s, which is very early fall-like. For those of you looking forward to the colder temps, this day may be quite refreshing! This also kicks off an active pattern of on and off rain chances through the next work week thanks to a stalling front. Temps will be climbing back up above average on Tuesday, so summer isn't done with us just yet.

Tracking the return of a more active pattern this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Community Events