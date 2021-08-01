StormTeam 3: Air Quality Alert Update

After being set to expire on Friday at 3 PM, Air Quality Alerts have been extended in both Minnesota and Iowa following increased smoke and haze from wildfires in the Canadian Provinces of Manitoba and Ontario.

With the passing of a cold front on Saturday, a return of northerly winds brought heavy smoke with it as a thick blanket of haze filled much of the state, including the Med City. Due to the forecasted haze, an extension was added to the Air Quality Alert that was issued for Minnesota.

An additional alert was issued as well for the entire state of Iowa as smoke has now traveled across The Hawkeye State.

For Iowa, the Air Quality Alert is set to expire at noon on Monday, August 2nd.

For Minnesota, the latest extension of the Air Quality Alert is set to expire at noon on Tuesday, August 3rd.