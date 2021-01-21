StormTeam 3: Afternoon flurries amid a sunny Thursday

Temps on Thursday hang around 30 degrees throughout most of the day as skies remain mostly clear. It's still windy from yesterday, with winds 10-20mph out of the west most of the day and gusts up to 25mph. But the weather soon changes.

A cold front in the afternoon between 2-5pm will bring with it some brief flurries and gusty winds during the afternoon as clouds momentarily increase. No problems here, but visibility could be reduced in some of these flurries.

Temps plummet after the front, dropping all the way to near zero overnight for Friday morning. Despite sunny skies Friday, the high temp is only around 12 degrees.

Several chances for snow going forward. Saturday evening brings several inches of snow to everyone across the area, and another chance late Sunday into Monday could bring a few more.

