StormTeam 3: After a mild day on Tuesday, colder air comes in for end of the week and next week

Periodic showers, and even a few thunderstorms, are possible through Tuesday, though it won't be a washout by any means. Better chances for more widespread showers will arrive Wednesday. Expect a continuation of milder temperatures into midweek before cooler readings make a return Thursday and beyond. Watch for next week being cooler than average with readings in the 40s for highs.
