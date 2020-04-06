Clear
StormTeam 3: After a mild day on Tuesday, colder air comes in for end of the week and next week

Snow and cooler temps not done yet

Posted: Apr 6, 2020 2:44 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Periodic showers, and even a few thunderstorms, are possible through Tuesday, though it won't be a washout by any means. Better chances for more widespread showers will arrive Wednesday. Expect a continuation of milder temperatures into midweek before cooler readings make a return Thursday and beyond.  Watch for next week being cooler than average with readings in the 40s for highs.

Clouds return alongside a warm-up
