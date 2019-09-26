Clear

StormTeam 3: After a cool night, more chilly days are on the way

Friday night watch for lows in the 40s

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 3:23 PM
Updated: Sep 26, 2019 3:25 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

High pressure rolls east and this will drive a cold front into the region overnight and Friday morning. Winds will kick up and precipitation is possible, too. The rain won't be totaling into much, and the clouds will be the main story with windy conditions on Friday. Clouds clear as a weak high moves in Friday night plummeting the lows into the 40s again. An active weather pattern runs into us by Saturday night and early Sunday. Severe weather in both situations looks low now. High temperatures begin to climb out of the 60s by later this weekend and early next week. More rounds of rain and storms come for next week. Temperatures Monday will soar to near 80.

Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 69°
