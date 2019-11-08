Clear
StormTeam 3: After a cold morning, warmer air comes in for Saturday

Another spell of cold is coming

Posted: Nov 8, 2019 3:36 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Temperatures have been rebounding after a very cold start today. Most spots will see temperatures getting close to 30 by day's end, and more clouds tonight with wind will keep the temps warmer than they were for highs yesterday. Any snow tonight will be northeast of the area, but we may not be as lucky this weekend. It stays partly sunny on Saturday as the warmest day for the next seven takes place. High temps climb into the low 40s. A cold front and disturbance could bring snow showers to the area on Sunday, especially later in the day. This will not be a big system for snow, although, a major disruption for cold again. Arctic air spills in across most of the United States sending highs back down into the teens early next week, and lows could tumble near zero. Two days of cold will be followed by temps nearing 30 again with snow potential for midweek next week.

