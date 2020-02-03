StormTeam 3: After a weekend warm-up, cooler air returns

We're keeping a close eye on an approaching cold front from the north. Although the front looks to be weak, it'll be enough to usher in northern winds and drop temperatures back to near normal for this first full week of February. Clouds will also be moving back in alongside the cooler air.

That being said, sunshine remains in the forecast for most of Monday, with some seeing more clouds than others through the daytime hours.

Our next chance for sunnier skies returns Wednesday and Thursday when temperatures will only be topping off in the low to mid-20s (at least it's above 0!). Small chances for flurries exist through the week with a slight chance for more steady snowfall Thursday night through Friday. As of now, chances are very low but there is still plenty of time for changes. In the meantime, we'll be staying mostly dry to kick off the new month.

