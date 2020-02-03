Clear

StormTeam 3: After a weekend warm-up, cooler air returns

Northern winds will usher in cooler temps this week

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 8:34 AM
Updated: Feb 3, 2020 8:39 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

We're keeping a close eye on an approaching cold front from the north. Although the front looks to be weak, it'll be enough to usher in northern winds and drop temperatures back to near normal for this first full week of February. Clouds will also be moving back in alongside the cooler air.

That being said, sunshine remains in the forecast for most of Monday, with some seeing more clouds than others through the daytime hours.

Our next chance for sunnier skies returns Wednesday and Thursday when temperatures will only be topping off in the low to mid-20s (at least it's above 0!). Small chances for flurries exist through the week with a slight chance for more steady snowfall Thursday night through Friday. As of now, chances are very low but there is still plenty of time for changes. In the meantime, we'll be staying mostly dry to kick off the new month.

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn 

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 15°
Temperatures cool back to normal this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Why the Caucuses matter in MN

Image

Breaking down the Iowa Caucuses

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: After a weekend warm-up, cooler air returns

Image

Sean Weather 2/2

Image

Southeastern Minnesota man preps for Iditarod

Image

Iowa Caucus Preview

Image

Sean Weather 2/1

Image

New Austin Community Recreation Center YMCA opens on Monday

Image

Plunging for Pink

Image

Grizzlies defeat Bulls in Pink the Rink game

Community Events