A slow-moving storm system will keep light snow in the forecast for the rest of the week. However, the majority of the snow will fall the rest of Wednesday. An additional an inch or two is possible. Winter Weather Advisory continues until this evening for the whole viewing area. The weekend looks cloudy, but quieter as highs stay mild in the 30s.
