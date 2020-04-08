StormTeam 3: Accumulating snow possible on Easter Sunday

All eyes will be on this weekend with a developing storm system. This storm will have a cold element to it; therefore, accumulating snow is looking more and more likely as we get into Easter Sunday. Stay tuned for further details as we iron out how much snow the region could see.
