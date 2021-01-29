StormTeam 3: Accumulating Snowfall This Weekend

Snow is still expected for the weekend as storm system builds into the Midwest. There is a chance for a few flurries or freezing drizzle Friday night into Saturday morning, but the main area of precipitation won't arrive until the afternoon. Expect snow to move in from south to north through the afternoon on Saturday, and will continue into Sunday morning. As it stands right now, the further south you are, the higher the snow accumulation will be. Expecting a general 1-4" of accumulation across the viewing area, with 1-2" expected for Owatonna and Albert Lea, and 2-4" for Rochester, Mason City, and Charles City. The heavier snow will remain to our south and east. The wind will be out of the east at about 15-25 mph, so blowing and drifting snow may be a travel concern through Saturday night, before the wind lightens up on Sunday. Stay with KIMT News 3 for updates on this weekend snowfall.
Snow will move in Saturday afternoon and continue into Sunday morning. Some blowing and drifting snow may occur as well.
Posted: Jan 29, 2021 5:35 PM
Updated: Jan 29, 2021 5:42 PM
