StormTeam 3: Accumulating Snowfall Likely this Weekend

We're keeping an eye on the weekend, as another storm system will be building into the region. Chances of increasing for some snow accumulation across the area. There is a chance for a few flurries or freezing drizzle Friday night into Saturday morning, but the main area of precipitation won't arrive until the afternoon. Expect snow to move in from south to north through the afternoon on Saturday, and will continue into Sunday morning. As it stands right now, the further south you are, the higher the snow accumulation will be. Looking at a widespread 2-4 inches across southern Minnesota and north central Iowa, but some may receive up to 4-6 inches of snowfall by Sunday. Any shift in the storm track will affect these amounts, so continue to monitor the forecast for any updates. There will also be some wind with this system, so blowing and drifting snow may become a concern as well through Saturday evening and into Sunday morning. Stay with KIMT News 3 for the latest updates on this weekend snow.