StormTeam 3: Accumulating Snowfall Likely on Sunday

A system is expected to build into the are on Sunday, and snow will fall across southern Minnesota and into Iowa. Some snow accumulation will be likely by Sunday evening. Overall, 1-3 inches seems likely for most of southern Minnesota and into northern Iowa, with higher totals expected in Iowa. 2-4" seems possible for areas around Mason City and Charles City and further south. The wind will be on the lighter side with this system, so blowing and drifting snow shouldn't be much of an issue. With temperatures close to freezing, some of the snow may even melt as it is accumulating.