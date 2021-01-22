StormTeam 3: Accumulating Snowfall Likely Saturday

A system moving into the region will bring snow to the area Saturday and into Saturday night.The snow will overspread the area Saturday evening and continue into early Sunday morning. Total snow accumulations of 2-5 inches expected across the area, with some of the higher totals in central and southern Minnesota. Locally higher amounts of 5-7" will be possible. This snow will be on the light and fluffy side, so it can easily blow around, but luckily the wind will be on the lighter side with this system. Still some blowing snow may occur, and road will likely become snow covered Saturday evening. Stay with KIMT News 3 for the latest on this developing snowstorm.