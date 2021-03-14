StormTeam 3: Accumulating Snowfall Expected Across Iowa and Minnesota on Monday

A winter storm will affect the region later tonight and Monday. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, as several inches of snow accumulation is expected. The heaviest snow will be for those in the Winter Storm Warning, where 5-8 inches of snowfall is expected. For those in the winter weather advisory, 3-5" of snowfall is likely. Locally higher amounts will be possible for all areas. There will also be some wind with this system, so blowing and drifting snow will make for difficult travel conditions through the day on Monday. Conditions will improve Monday evening as the snow begins to wrap up. Continue to monitor weather conditions if you plan to travel. Stay with KIMT News 3 for the latest updates on this developing winter storm.

The good news is that a lot of this snow will begin to melt on Tuesday as temperatures warm up above freezing, and most of it will be gone by the weekend.