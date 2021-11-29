StormTeam 3: Above average to end November with chances for some light precip along the way

Winds out of the south have boosted temps all the way into the 50s through most of the area as of Monday afternoon. There will be more of these temps for the next few days.

A mostly sunny Tuesday is a bit cooler with highs only in the low to mid 40s (keep in mind this is still decently above average for the end of November). But winds again out of the south overnight start the warm up for Wednesday and Thursday with highs again in the 50s.

As the winds flip back and forth with passing clipper systems this week, there will be chances for some light wintry precipitation in our area Wednesday morning and Friday morning. These should not be problematic, but we will keep an eye on it. These clipper systems will drop accumulating snow to our north and east.

The jet stream looks to dip far enough south by Sunday with colder temps that we could finally begin entertaining the possibility of some accumulating snow. This is still too far out to put numbers on, but it is likely that snow falls at least somewhere in the Upper Midwest late Saturday and Sunday.