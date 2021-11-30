StormTeam 3: Above-average temps to end November and start December

While temps are a bit cooler Tuesday with highs only in the mid 40s, this is still above average for this time of year when highs are typically only in the lowmid 30s. It's a great day to decorate the house with Christmas lights with plenty of sunshine the first half of the day.

Rain/snow (but probably mostly rain) is likely to pass through the area early Wednesday morning. This will make for some wet roads during the morning commute. Wednesday will be a very warm day with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Even Thursday we hold onto the 50s. Another overnight and early morning chance for some precip Thursday into Friday as temps begin to drop. Highs this weekend are in the 30s, with a decent snow chance come Sunday.