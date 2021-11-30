Clear
StormTeam 3: Above-average temps to end November and start December

High temps on December 1st will be around 20 degrees above average.

Posted: Nov 30, 2021 9:54 AM
Updated: Nov 30, 2021 10:30 AM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

While temps are a bit cooler Tuesday with highs only in the mid 40s, this is still above average for this time of year when highs are typically only in the lowmid 30s. It's a great day to decorate the house with Christmas lights with plenty of sunshine the first half of the day.

Rain/snow (but probably mostly rain) is likely to pass through the area early Wednesday morning. This will make for some wet roads during the morning commute. Wednesday will be a very warm day with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Even Thursday we hold onto the 50s. Another overnight and early morning chance for some precip Thursday into Friday as temps begin to drop. Highs this weekend are in the 30s, with a decent snow chance come Sunday.            

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 899739

Reported Deaths: 9506
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1757832023
Ramsey726341043
Dakota66342574
Anoka62843570
Washington39581356
Stearns32978276
St. Louis28949403
Wright25490216
Scott25438181
Olmsted21874128
Sherburne18608126
Carver1636166
Clay11948104
Blue Earth1131268
Rice11286138
Crow Wing11054122
Chisago979578
Kandiyohi9692106
Otter Tail9653127
Benton8864125
Beltrami804794
Goodhue791797
Douglas7718100
Itasca757497
Mower723749
Winona704357
McLeod700883
Isanti685883
Steele672831
Morrison666779
Becker622574
Polk594584
Freeborn553046
Carlton532874
Nobles522554
Lyon522061
Mille Lacs520374
Nicollet513160
Pine503842
Cass494553
Todd486143
Brown466557
Le Sueur450033
Meeker425857
Martin380843
Wabasha369210
Waseca367432
Dodge354211
Hubbard350449
Roseau312031
Fillmore300915
Wadena299640
Redwood279245
Houston268717
Renville265551
Faribault254232
Pennington248730
Sibley247917
Kanabec244436
Cottonwood226132
Aitkin217950
Chippewa217842
Pope203810
Watonwan195420
Yellow Medicine185723
Rock175528
Swift170522
Koochiching170423
Stevens165411
Jackson159716
Clearwater156420
Marshall151722
Murray151211
Pipestone148629
Lake130024
Lac qui Parle120825
Wilkin119716
Mahnomen105414
Norman10429
Grant97510
Big Stone9395
Lincoln8725
Kittson71823
Red Lake70810
Traverse6006
Unassigned552124
Lake of the Woods5255
Cook3010

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 520452

Reported Deaths: 7289
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk80319799
Linn32142424
Scott26637292
Black Hawk21974378
Woodbury20490258
Johnson19778105
Dubuque18515241
Pottawattamie15890213
Dallas15320113
Story1380258
Warren8450104
Cerro Gordo7964123
Clinton7725114
Webster7326122
Des Moines7098105
Marshall669093
Muscatine6645117
Wapello6441144
Jasper619591
Sioux610177
Lee5908105
Marion557897
Buena Vista502149
Plymouth488388
Henry418655
Benton404859
Jones404862
Unassigned40470
Bremer395372
Washington391463
Boone389739
Carroll367755
Mahaska365365
Crawford353747
Dickinson314655
Jackson307747
Buchanan305741
Clay295536
Delaware294654
Kossuth289077
Fayette286353
Hardin284353
Tama279777
Page272533
Wright266149
Cedar265527
Hamilton259857
Winneshiek258143
Floyd255449
Clayton244459
Poweshiek237243
Madison234525
Harrison234379
Cass233466
Butler232744
Iowa229634
Jefferson223043
Mills220930
Winnebago215938
Hancock214639
Cherokee211347
Lyon206142
Appanoose205357
Allamakee203955
Calhoun196919
Shelby196442
Union191141
Humboldt185130
Grundy183637
Franklin183029
Mitchell182043
Chickasaw178922
Emmet178246
Louisa176953
Sac171026
Guthrie168137
Montgomery161745
Clarke160829
Keokuk150839
Palo Alto150532
Howard146824
Monroe142739
Ida130141
Greene127517
Davis124625
Lucas124426
Monona122939
Worth12139
Pocahontas120724
Adair114337
Osceola104818
Decatur101913
Taylor98514
Fremont95913
Van Buren93222
Wayne84525
Ringgold76729
Audubon74917
Adams5748
