StormTeam 3: Above average temperatures looking likely for September

Temperatures appear to be going above average after a brief cool down this weekend. Clouds and showers may prevent a warm weekend, however, next week looks warmer. A warm front and a slight bulge in the jet stream will bring above average temperatures into the region. The Climate Prediction Center is placing the Midwest under an area to watch for above normal temperatures. This may mean another September month above average for the viewing area.
