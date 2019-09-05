Clear

StormTeam 3: Above average temperatures looking likely for September

The next two weeks are looking to be above average

Posted: Sep 5, 2019 2:56 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Photo Gallery 1 Images

Temperatures appear to be going above average after a brief cool down this weekend.  Clouds and showers may prevent a warm weekend, however, next week looks warmer.  A warm front and a slight bulge in the jet stream will bring above average temperatures into the region.  The Climate Prediction Center is placing the Midwest under an area to watch for above normal temperatures.  This may mean another September month above average for the viewing area.

Mason City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Tracking the return of a more active pattern this weekend
