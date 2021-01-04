StormTeam 3: Above Average Temperatures Through the Week

Heading through the first full workweek of 2021, we're likely to see temperatures running near to above average across the area. Our average high this time of year is 24 degrees, but we'll see a few days with temperatures running 5-10 degrees above that. Overall, the month of January looks to trend above average, but we'll still have to deal with a few cold spells here and there.
Temperatures will be running near to above average through the week.
Posted: Jan 4, 2021 3:00 PM
