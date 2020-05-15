StormTeam 3: Abnormally dry now; weekend rain will help

It was another dry week across much of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and parts of west-central Wisconsin. This has become a trend for these areas since March 1. With precipitation deficits of 2 to 4-inches, abnormally dry (D0) conditions have developed in these areas. This is the first time since the late summer of 2019 that there has been abnormally dry (D0) conditions in these areas.

Some much-needed rainfall will move into the region on Saturday afternoon and then continue into Sunday. The heaviest rainfall and isolated thunderstorms will occur Saturday night. Flooding is not anticipated, but expect within-bank rises on area rivers and streams.