StormTeam 3: A windy Thursday before a warm weekend

A passing cold ford Thursday morning is ushering in strong winds out of the Northwest for the remainder of the day. Winds will be anywhere from 15-25mph, with wind gusts up to 30-35mph at times. Be sure to secure loose outdoor items.

Aside from the winds, temps behind the cold front will be a bit cooler than Wednesday high temps at around 70 degrees. Despite all this, it will still be a sunny day all around as high pressure moves in.

Winds slow down overnight before shifting back out of the south for Friday and the rest of the weekend. High temps will push into the upper 70s Friday, and into the lower 80s on both days this weekend. A giant cold front Labor day will push high temps into the low 60s and even upper 50s by Tuesday and the remainder of next work week.