StormTeam 3: A windy Friday temps warm towards 40 degrees

FRIDAY: A WINDY, BUT WARMER, DAY

Friday begins with mostly sunny skies across the area as temps climb towards 40 degrees with the high temperature. While this is pretty warm for this time of year, it may not quite feel it as strong winds gusting up to 40mph bring the wind chill down to 25-30 degrees in the afternoon. Clouds increase throughout the day as a small disturbance bpasses through around 10pm. There is a small (20%) chance for osme rain or snow during this time, but impacts would be minimal either way.

THE WEEKEND: WINTRY MIX OVERNIGHT SATURDAY

Saturday will be much like Friday but without the winds. The day begins at around 30 degrees with sunny skies again, and increases towards 40 degrees as clouds build. A small winter storm passes through our area. With temps bound to be above freezing in some spots some of us will usrely see rain while others of us see snow. That rain/snow freezing line is going to be tight and through the center of our area. I would put the best chance for accumulating snowfall in Southern Minnesota barring Fillmore county and east. Accumulations could be up anywhere from 0-3 inches. Rain looks to be the main form in Northern Iowa barring Winnebago county and areas west of that. This snow and rain begins late Saturday as early as 7pm, and lasts as late as mid Sunday morning. Temps cool behind the storm with a high of only 30 Sunday, and 25 on Monday.

NEXT WEEK: MARCH MILDNESS

Temps are set to rebound back to 40 degree highs for most of next week in what will be an above average start to the new month.