StormTeam 3: A warm windy Friday, with more of the same this weekend

This entire past week has been above average, with temps in the 70s and sunny skies, but Friday is something else.

Amid strong southerly winds up to 25 mph, temps will soar into the 70s Friday morning, and then into the mid 80s Friday afternoon on what will be another mostly sunny day. This is very likely to be the last day of the year with temps this warm, so be prepared to step outside and take it in because this heat won't be back until next summer.

A weak cold front Friday night will knock temps down a tad for Saturday, but high temps Saturday afternoon are still expected to be 70 degrees.

More gusty southerly winds Sunday will push temps back into the mid-upper 70s with a bit more cloud cover. A strong cold front Sunday evening will end our summer-like streak with a chance for storms overnight Sunday and showers Monday. High temps cool into the 60s next week, with next weekend only looking to see highs in the 50s.