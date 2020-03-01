Clear

StormTeam 3: A warm week marked with light snow chances

If you are a fan of an early spring, this is it.

Posted: Mar 1, 2020 6:40 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Southerly winds yesterday have brought us a beautiful Sunday with temps in the mid 40s. Good news! We will be seeing many more days like this for likely the next two weeks.

A ridge in the upper atmosphere, centered over the plains states, will continue to keep conditions above average for most of the days over the next two weeks. This means we will see a lot of snow melt, so watch put for black ice in the morning as temps will freeze any melt water overnight.

There will be slight chances for some light rain/snow Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday nights - including Thursday morning. These all come as stronger disturbances pass by us to our North. Even if these materialize, they are unlikely to cause travel concerns near the MN-IA border.

Mason City
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
A warm weekend to kick off the new month
