StormTeam 3: A warm week marked with light snow chances

Southerly winds yesterday have brought us a beautiful Sunday with temps in the mid 40s. Good news! We will be seeing many more days like this for likely the next two weeks.

A ridge in the upper atmosphere, centered over the plains states, will continue to keep conditions above average for most of the days over the next two weeks. This means we will see a lot of snow melt, so watch put for black ice in the morning as temps will freeze any melt water overnight.

There will be slight chances for some light rain/snow Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday nights - including Thursday morning. These all come as stronger disturbances pass by us to our North. Even if these materialize, they are unlikely to cause travel concerns near the MN-IA border.