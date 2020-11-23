StormTeam 3: A troublesome Tuesday morning commute

Winter weather continues to creep more and more into the forecast as we work closer to winter.

While Monday will be a nice mostly sunny day with high temps into the upper 30s, we can't stay the same for Tuesday.

A wintry disturbance from Kansas will work towards over the course of Monday, and by Midnight snow will be closing in on parts of Northern Iowa. Snow will continue to pick up throughout the morning Tuesday, moving into Southern Minnesota by 4-6am, and continuing for the next several hours thereafter. As temps warm throughout the day, snow will transition to a mix and then fully into rain by the afternoon. Scattered rain showers move out by Tuesday around 5pm.

Impacts. The main impacts will be slick roads and low visibility early Tuesday during the morning commute as snow comes down as a decent pace. Winds will also be gusting above 20mph at times. As snow turns to rain, we could still expect some slick roads here and there for the rest of the day.

Skies hold onto clouds for most of Wednesday, but things clear out and warm up for Thanksgiving Thursday!