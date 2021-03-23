StormTeam 3: A timeline of rainy days ahead

The next two days will feature plenty of rain as a storm continues to move in. Here is a time line for what you can expect.

TUESDAY MORNING: SPOTTY SHOWERS, CLOUDY

The first part of our storm system moved in overnight and very early Tuesday morning, the warm front. Spotty light showers will continue here and there across the area for the rest of the morning hours as temps soar into the mid 50s behind the warm front. Expect mostly to completely cloudy skies and winds out of the east at 10-15mph. Already at 8am Monday we were seeing rain showers becoming more widespread.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: RAIN, ISOLATED THUNDER

The second part of this system is the real rain maker, the cold front. The upper edge of the cold front begins moving into northern Iowa around noon with more sustained and widespread rain showers, expanding into southern Minnesota as early as 1pm and as late as 3pm. Rain showers will continue through the rest of the afternoon, with even some isolated rumbles of thunder possible closer to Wisconsin. High temps in the mid 50s and winds east at 10-15mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: SCATTERED SHOWERS

Temps only dip a little bit into the mid to upper 40s overnight as the center of the storm draws closer. Rain will not be as sustained as it was in the afternoon, but it will still be scattered and on/off through the rest of the night.

WEDNESDAY MORNING: WIDESPREAD SHOWERS

Showers pick back up Wednesday morning during commuting hours, with more widespread coverage again. A rumble of thunder can't be ruled out as the low pressure center of the storm passes by.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: CLOUDY & BREEZY

The system begins to quickly exit to the east around noon, and winds will quickly pick up to 20mph out of the north as it does so. Gusts could be as high as 20-30mph. The rest of Wednesday is cloudy with a high temp only in the upper 40s. Rain accumulations by this time are likely to be around an inch.