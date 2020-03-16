Clear
StormTeam 3: A timeline for rain & snow this week

There are multiple chances for precipitation this week

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 6:34 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

We are entering an active week of weather, with chances for everything from rain, thunder, strong winds, and even snow.

A plume of southerly moisture moves in late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, and with it comes rain and even a slight chance for mixed precipitation early Wednesday.

On Thursday, another similar system moves in from the desert southwest, but this system will be much larger and stronger. Sustained rainfall will move in late Thursday morning, lasting through the rest of the day. Could even be a couple of small thunderstorms within the expected rain.

The storm system will begin moving out to the east early Friday, and in its wake it will cold air, strong winds, and accumulating snowfall. Snow is expected to fall through Friday morning. The exact placement of where the heaviest snowfall totals will be is still uncertain, with some models indicating multiple inches across the Minnesota-Iowa border, and other models pushing heavier totals to the Northwest.

We will continue tracking this system as it develops.

Rain and snow return this week
