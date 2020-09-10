StormTeam 3: A soggy Thursday morning with a warming trend

More rainy, chilly, and cloudy skies across the area Thursday morning, but things are finally set to change.

On Thursday afternoon, high pressure moving across Minnesota will push the rain away from our area, and bring with it a chance for the sun to pop out later this afternoon and evening. Temps Thursday will climb into the upper 50s, which may feel a bit warmer after we have spent days straight in the 40s.

The warming trend will continue on for the week to come. High temps in the low 60s on Friday, which will be a mostly cloudy day with an increasing chance for afternoon and evening showers. Scattered storms could develop across the area overnight Friday and through most of Saturday as a low pressure system moves in from the lower Rockies.

From Sunday onward, things will feel a bit more summer-like. Temps in the 70s and sunny skies will make for another chance to enjoy the warm weather before it's gone.