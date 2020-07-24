StormTeam 3: A sauna-like Saturday, relief coming by Monday

This week's end to the workweek was a far cry from where we were just a couple days ago. After highs in the 70s on both Wednesday and Thursday, the story flipped dramatically today. Highs topped out in the mid to upper 80s under sunny skies and increased humidity. Tomorrow's story won't be much different, with highs in the upper 80s and heat indices creeping near triple digits.

Although Freeborn County is the only county in our area currently under a Heat Advisory, I wouldn't be surprised to see that change, dependent on cloud cover. We should stay dry tomorrow, but an isolated shower or storm with all the pent-up energy in the atmosphere cannot be ruled out. A slightly better chance comes in the evening, before clearing out by midnight.

Another round is possible Sunday, but once the cold front clears by the early evening hours, much cooler and drier air will filter in behind the front to start the next work week.

A much calmer pattern is expected to dominate next week, with no significant rain chances until at least Thursday or Friday, with temperatures very seasonable; in the low-mid 80s.