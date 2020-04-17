StormTeam 3: A return to normal Spring temps

After a wintry week, spring is finally back for good. Warmer temps and sunny skies are on the way.

On Saturday, winds will shift out of the SW and begin bringing us much warmer air. Temps will rise to around 60 degrees by late afternoon with mostly sunny skies. The wind will be between 10-20mph, so do expect a breezy day. A weak cold front moves in overnight, and we will see temps dip slightly for Sunday with a high temperature around 50 degrees.

Temps warm back up again early next week, with highs in the 60s and mostly sunny skies throughout. Wednesday could even make a run at 70 degrees, especially in parts of Northern Iowa.

Near normal temps are expected to continue through the end of April. So do expect temps in the 50s and 60s.

Be sure to get outside and soak up some sunshine!