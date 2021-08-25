StormTeam 3: A pleasant Wednesday before storms return later this week

While a few clouds are out here and there Wednesday morning, skies are expected to become sunny on Wednesday, and highs will be in the middle 80s. Air will become progressively more dry throughout the day as wind flows out of the north 5-10mph.

Storms return to the area on Thursday and Friday along with humidity, and there is a low end potential of severe weather, but a greater potential for some decent rainfall. Expect at minimum at least 1-2 inches by the end of the weekend. A few more storms will be possible over the weekend, mainly on Sunday, before cooler and drier conditions arrive for the beginning of next week.