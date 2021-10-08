StormTeam 3: A mild and breezy weekend ahead.

Heading into the weekend, high temperatures will top out in the middle 70s. That 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year. Although it will be mild, a fair amount of cloud cover is expected along with some breezy conditions. Still, it will be a great weekend if you want to check out some of the fall colors. Aside from a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorms Saturday night, the majority of the weekend will be dry.
Mild temperatures are expected over the weekend.
Posted: Oct 8, 2021 9:10 PM
